«Πράκτωρ» 000 ο Έρλινγκ Χάλαντ!

Erling Haaland's numbers vs. Wolves 😬



▪️ 0 shots

▪️ 0 successful dribbles

▪️ 0 duels won

▪️ 13 touches (his fewest in a PL game playing 90 minutes)

▪️ 4 touches in the opposition box



He's goalless in the Prem since Man City faced Arsenal about a month ago. pic.twitter.com/yXgo1acPBJ