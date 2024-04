Sakkari d. Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-3 in Madrid



Maria has really started to put her season together.



Indian Wells finalist.

Miami QF .

Charleston SF.



It feels like this is the highest level she’s played at in years.



✅7-2 on clay this year



