View this post on Instagram

Olympiacos Throwbacks !!!! Since Euroleague is re-airing the Olympiacos Championships of 2012 and 2013. I thought I share some throwback memories. “A lot of wins and A lot of championships “ Sometimes you have to speak things into existence or in this case write them into existence. This photo was taken in early 2011 when no one believed in our team. Many called us a “college team” and didn’t even think we would get passed the Top 16. When outsiders doubted us, our team grew stronger and did the unthinkable. Only the 2nd team in the history of Euroleague to win back to back championships. All because we believed in our goals and we believed in each other no matter what. “When you believe, even the impossible seems possible” #gate7 #BacktoBack #olympiacos