First crash in 23 years for #Tejas since it's maiden flight. I am a bit saddened to hear this. Will be on high alert to shoot down & take on any anti-LCA campaign (if it comes up) with the silent support from forces who have been longing for this moment. Let's wait for the CoI… https://t.co/jprcGXKqIC pic.twitter.com/kqZdZtKcXH