Τέλος και απ' τη Φάρκο ο Ουάρντα - Ψάχνει 7η ομάδα το 2023!

Pharco FC have terminated the contract of Egyptian player Amr Warda (30) with immediate effect. 🚨🇪🇬



Understand: He’s not committed to the club and doesn’t give his 100% during training sessions.



Warda joined six (6) teams in 2023 alone. 👀#transfers #africanfootball pic.twitter.com/a9De52Rz8d