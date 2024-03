🇬🇪Big ups Budu Zivzivadze man



Rarely got any gametime 3 years ago, before turning into an unsung hero for Georgia during the Nations League campaign in 2022.



On absolutely fire form lately for Karlsruhe & netting 2 CLUTCH goals for this evening to put us through to the final🔥 pic.twitter.com/WdYxfEvOEd