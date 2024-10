Το «άστρο» του Μουζακίτη λάμπει κι «ανάγκασε» κορυφαία ιστοσελίδα ταλέντων να ασχοληθεί μαζί του

Christos Mouzakitis - first 3 senior games for Olympiacos:



☑️266 minutes

☑️1 assist

☑️123 passes

☑️83% pass accuracy

☑️5 key passes

☑️10/18 accurate long balls

☑️8 tackles

☑️5 interceptions

☑️6 clearances

☑️8/18 duels won



17 years of age. A very promising start to his… pic.twitter.com/K8nHOYum4e