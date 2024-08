Το τάκλιν-σοκ που έγινε στο Conference League και δεν δόθηκε κόκκινη κάρτα [vid]

🚨 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales are making history!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The New Saints won 3-0 away at Panevėžys in the Conference League Play-offs!



🚨 Wales are set to have representative in the group/league stage of the European competitions for the first time ever! pic.twitter.com/UTuVSDCIVa