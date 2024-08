Βαθμολογία UEFA: Σταθερά και ωραία στην 15άδα η Ελλάδα, αλλά...

🇨🇭 Switzerland vs 🇹🇷 Türkiye this week:



Champions League:

🇨🇭 Young Boys vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray 3-2



Europa League:

🇨🇭 Lugano vs 🇹🇷 Beşiktaş 3-3



Conference League:

🇨🇭 St. Gallen vs 🇹🇷 Trabzonspor 0-0 pic.twitter.com/PA2Co6akdk