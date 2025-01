Αεροσυνοδός γιόρτασε την πρόσληψή της με χορό και... απολύθηκε - «Τι κακό υπάρχει με ένα μικρό twerk»

BREAKING:



Flight attendant Nelle Diala launches a GoFundMe and raises a measly $261 after being sacked for twerking on a plane! 😲✈️



"The skies just got a little bit cleaner."



Diala, who proudly calls herself "ghetto bih till i D-I-E," claims she was "wrongfully fired" by… pic.twitter.com/Xyg8OxobbN