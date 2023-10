A 5-2 loss to rivals PSV means Ajax are now BOTTOM of the Eredivisie 🇳🇱🤯



The Dutch giants have won just 1 league game all season 😳



PSV remain top, and Ajax are trailing them by a staggering 25 points🫣



Rivals well and truly adding salt to the wounds 🧂 pic.twitter.com/Qvem2SSnHs