Ακρίβεια: Είδος πολυτελείας το βούτυρο στην Ε.Ε - Πόσο αυξήθηκε στην Ελλάδα

In December 2024, the price of butter in the EU was, on average, 21.3% higher than in December 2023.⁠ ⁠🧈📈



Highest annual increases in:

🇨🇿Czechia (+43.9% compared with December 2023)

🇩🇪Germany (+39.5%)



Only decrease in: 🇷🇴Romania (-9.9%)



➡️https://t.co/WjOYILUJAT pic.twitter.com/sxSa9pkoQG