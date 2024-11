Νότια Αφρική: Προπηλάκισαν τον πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ για λάθος λόγο

🚨🚨 William ambushed by Protesters on his last day in SouthAfrica, He has been told to go Home NOW, as the other protestors shouted “Give back what your grandmother Stole from us”🤦🏾‍♀️ Harry was there last month they never asked him to leave 🤔 anyway that’s the news! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I3DFJIsuMc