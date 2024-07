Από τα προκριματικά του Champions League με τον Παναθηναϊκό στη διάλυση η Ντνίπρο [vid]

🇺🇦 ❌ Dnipro-1 have officially forfeited Conference League - QR2 match against Puskás Akadémia!



Both ties registered 3-0 for Puskás Akadémia.



🇭🇺 ✅ Puskás Akadémia have secured the Conference League - QR3, where they will play against Ararat-Armenia or Zimbru Chişinău. pic.twitter.com/RormQrnNBB