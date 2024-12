Αποκαλύφθηκε ο κατάσκοπος που «έκαψε» τον πρίγκιπα Άντριου - Σκάνδαλο «εφιάλτης» για το Παλάτι

"Cold hard cash is probably the simple answer to that question."



Sky's @KayBurley asks @LukedePulford how Yang Tengbo might have gained such intimate access to a high-profile figure like Prince Andrew.



Latest: https://t.co/babV6kHzl3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 and Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/QpNBjmeW60