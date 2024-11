Αποσύρεται το παιδικό βιβλίο του Τζέιμι Όλιβερ: Οι καταγγελίες και η «συγγνώμη» του σεφ

📚🏡 Win a Magical Book Shed Filled with Puffin Books for Your School! 🏡📚



We have teamed up with @PuffinBooks and @jamieoliver to celebrate the release of Jamie’s latest kids book 'Billy and the Epic Escape'.



For a chance to #win:

✨ Follow @twinklresources

✨Like &… pic.twitter.com/fmK8r1YZPK