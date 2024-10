Ασταμάτητος ο Στέφανος Τζίμας, επέστρεψε απο την τιμωρία με γκόλ

Stefanos Tzimas - last 2 Zweite Bundesliga games for Nürnberg:



⏱️118 minutes

⚽️2 goals

🟥1 red card

🚀7 shots

🔑1 key pass

⚡️4/5 successful dribbles

🛡️2 tackles

⚔️11/22 duels won



Two action-packed games by the 18-year-old PAOK loanee. One of my favorite teenage strikers. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/7LbmT1NDQz