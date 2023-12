Xiaomi's First Ever Electric Vehicle Launched in China !



Xiaomi SU7 & SU7 Max



✨High res cameras

✨Self driving

✨Xiaomi HyperOS Software

✨Self Parking

✨Up to 1200Km of range

✨0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.28 seconds

✨Top Speed: 210 & 265km/h

✨ 510km range with a 15-min… pic.twitter.com/NlYMx5pIXW