Δεν σκοράρει ο Άσπας; Τάσο Δουβίκα, να η ευκαιρία σου στη Θέλτα

29 - Players who have attempted the most shots without scoring in Europe's top five leagues this season:



🇪🇸 IAGO ASPAS - 29

🇨🇦 Cyle Larin - 20

🇫🇷 Florian Lejeune - 20

🇨🇮 David Datro Fofana - 20



Nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/rNlUQRAPDV