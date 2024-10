Δικαιώθηκε ο Πογκμπά - Η αιτία πίσω από την απόφαση του CAS

🚨🇫🇷 Official statement from TAS confirms Paul Pogba’s drug ban reduced from 4 years to 18 months.



Pogba can train from January and play official games from March 2025.



↪️⚠️ Juventus and Pogba will now open talks over contract termination. He’ll be a free agent soon. pic.twitter.com/wiIjvSwgXU