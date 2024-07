Διπλό μεταγραφικό «κόλπο» του ΠΑΟΚ - Ποιοι παίκτες πάνε Θεσσαλονίκη

🚨Chalov moves to PAOK on 3-year deal with €1,3m/year + up to €300k bonuses

Braithwaite deal fell through, so PAOK returned to Chalov. In the coming days, CSKA receive a letter on activation of his €3m release clause & he will fly to Greece

Announcement before July 24

