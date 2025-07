Διπλός ισχυρός σεισμός 6,7 και 7,4 στις ακτές της Ρωσίας - Συναγερμός για τσουνάμι

Russia Kamchatka coast rocked by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake! 🫨

Three powerful tremors were felt - 5.0, 6.7 and 7.4.

Tsunami warning issued, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and nearby coastal cities on high alert. 🌊⚠ #Russia #TsunamiAlert #earthquake #землетрясение #Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/mxQWUteGO2