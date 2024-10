Διθύραμβοι ιστοσελίδας ταλέντων για Κωστούλα - Τι ανέφεραν για τον φορ του Ολυμπιακού

Charalampos Kostoulas 24/25:



☑️2 games & 5 goals for Olympiacos U-19



☑️first team debut



☑️goal on his Greece U-21 debut



17 years of age. One of the most exciting Greek talents I have ever seen. Huge future ahead. 🔴⚪🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/Dm18wOYthV