Εκπληκτικό βίντεο από τον δορυφόρο: Η μερική έκλειψη Ηλίου από το Διάστημα

A stunning view of the partial #SolarEclipse from space! 🌒

Captured by @eumetsat's Meteosat-12 satellite, you can see the Moon’s shadow sweeping across Earth btwn 06:00 - 12:30 UTC 🛰

Unlike a total eclipse, part of the Sun remained visible - did you catch it from the ground?👀 pic.twitter.com/wQ9CmB2JMI