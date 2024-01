🚨 Sergej Milinkovic-Savić told his former Lazio teammates that he’d ‘like to return’ to the club only 6 months after leaving for Al-Hilal.



Milinkovic-Savic met the Lazio squad at the Riyadh airport on Saturday and he reportedly told his friends in the squad: “I miss you so… pic.twitter.com/0v62G7MbCD