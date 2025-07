Φιλοουκρανοί χάκερ έκαναν «σουρωτήρι» την Aeroflot - Ακυρώθηκαν πάνω από 50 πτήσεις

❗️The hacker attack on the 🇷🇺Russian airline Aeroflot was so powerful that now they can't even refuel their planes - work is completely paralyzed



As Russian media write, the company's computers are not working anywhere, all systems are down, and there are no flight plans. There… https://t.co/DTJaQyBnxG pic.twitter.com/riX2nCkrOS