This kid is built different. 😤⁠

⁠

After scoring a hat-trick in the game that secured Bayer Leverkusen's first-ever Bundesliga title, 20-year-old Florian Wirtz is the only player in the Bundesliga this season with 10+ goals and 10+ assists.⁠

⁠

◎ 29 games⁠

◉ 11 goals⁠

◉… pic.twitter.com/qiSjo6rDnI