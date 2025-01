Γιγάντιο θαλάσσιο έντομο «Darth Vader» ανακαλύφθηκε στις ακτές του Βιετνάμ

🚨DARTH VADER SEA BUG: JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT THE OCEAN COULDN’T GET WEIRDER



Meet Bathynomus vaderi, a giant sea bug named after Darth Vader because its head resembles the Sith Lord’s helmet.



This deep-sea critter weighs over 2 pounds, grows nearly a foot long, and lurks near… pic.twitter.com/291uAyFdpZ