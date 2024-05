🔵🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola’s camp denies all rumours on FC Bayern job: “Pep still has Bayern in his heart, but he doesn't want to leave Manchester City this summer”.



“He's very happy and has a contract until 2025, so returning to Bayern is not an option”, told @SkySportDE @kerry_hau. pic.twitter.com/aAK89FZp6q