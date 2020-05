Pushback South east of Samos by HCG.Last week a video was published where we can see Hellenic Coast Guard towing a life raft south east of Samos, the life raft was later picked up by Turkish Coast Guard.The three vessels from HCG is stationed on Samos, and is easily identified in the video. There has been no arrivals officially registered on Samos since March 12th. Several incidents of illegal deportation of new arrivals on Samos has been documented, but denied by port police on Samos. Why HCG vessels from Samos is towing a life raft can be difficult to explain, even for the Greek coast guard.For the record this video is filmed by Turkish coast guard, and will be dismissed as fake news in Greece, no matter what it actually shows.

Gepostet von Aegean Boat Report am Montag, 11. Mai 2020