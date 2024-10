H παράσταση του Ουναχί του Παναθηναϊκού με την φανέλα του Μαρόκο και η «ντοπιέτα»

Ounahi doubles the lead for Morocco 🇲🇦



Azzedine Ounahi produces an excellent curled effort from the edge of the penalty area and Morocco are on their way to victory at home over Central African Republic 🇨🇫.



2-0 to the hosts approaching halftime.#CAN2025 #AFCONQ2025 #AFCON pic.twitter.com/kHemTaq4mv