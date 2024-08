Η θρυλική «μάχη των χρημάτων»: Μέιγουεδερ - Μακ Γκρέγκορ, τα αστρονομικά ποσά και το 50-0 [vid]

🗓 ON THIS DAY:



In 2017, Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor fought at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas..



💰 Mayweather = $280 million

💰 McGregor = $130 million



It was the biggest fight in sports combat history & earned both men a ridiculous amount of money!



🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/Hk6UvfMXp3