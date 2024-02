🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Japan have announced that Junya Ito has left the national team at the #AsianCup2023 after being accused of sexual assault by two females. 🇯🇵



The striker will return to Reims. 🛬🇫🇷



(Source: official) pic.twitter.com/SywRRsWSpr