⚽️ 76’ - Aymen Hussein scores to put Iraq 2-1 up against Jordan 🇮🇶



🟥 77’ - Aymen Hussein is sent off after receiving a second yellow card for ‘over-celebrating’ 🤨



Jordan went on to score in the 95th and 97th minute to win the game and qualify for the Asian Cup quarter-finals… pic.twitter.com/LO3JV6tuH1