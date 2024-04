#Bologna, #Italy - Search and rescue for 3 missing continues after an explosion and fire at the ENEL hydroelectric power plant of the Suviana Castel di Casio dam on 04.09.2024



So far confirmed/recovered:

4 deaths

5 injured, seriously burns https://t.co/IvR1vqlQM3 pic.twitter.com/apMj0YMwBv