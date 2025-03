Λονδίνο: Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε πεζούς - Μια 20χρονη νεκρή

🚨 London- 🇬🇧



VAN COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIANS NEAR KING'S COLLEGE LONDON - CAMPUS ON LOCKDOWN



‼️ ONE CONFIRMED DEAD- a woman has died as a consequence of being hit by the van!!



‼️ The driver of the van, a 26-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death… pic.twitter.com/65u6O9C6Qe