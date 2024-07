Λούκα Ντόντσιτς για το Ελλάδα - Σλοβενία: «Θα είναι ωραίο θέαμα αλλά...» [vid]

Slovenia got 🔙 on track for #Paris2024 as a Luka Doncic triple-double steered his nation to a semi-final against Greece.



Enjoy these extended highlights and visit Courtside1891 for live streams and more! #FIBAOQT



💻 https://t.co/7XnyzSmcc1

📺 https://t.co/CqnNzbX9wb pic.twitter.com/xcGGmGEO9M