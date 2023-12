🗓️ 2017: Pep Guardiola instructs 13-year-old ball boy Micah Hamilton to 'speed up the play' in a 5-0 win against Crystal Palace ⚡️



🗓️ 2023: 20-year-old Micah Hamilton scores on his senior debut in the Champions League for Man City ⚽️



Pep has always been guiding him on his… pic.twitter.com/q71GsqydGp