Wemby's historic ROTY season:



— 21/11/4b

— Most blocks by a rookie in the 21st century

— First rookie with 300+ stocks since Shaq

— First season with 250+ BLK and 100+ 3P

— First 5x5 by a rookie in 20+ seasons

— Third all-time in BPG by a rookie pic.twitter.com/v6B1ELs0IH