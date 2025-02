Ντάνι Ντρινκγουότερ: Από την «κορυφή» της Πρέμιερ Λιγκ στις σκαλωσιές της οικοδομής

In 2016, Danny Drinkwater was in the starting line up for Leicester that won the Premier League.



After ending his contract with Chelsea in 2022, the English player received no offers from any team and decided to retire.



Today he works on a construction site in England.



