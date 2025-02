ΝΒΑ: «Τελείωσε» μόνος του τους Γουόριορς ο Λεμπρόν - Νίκη για Μάβερικς με μπροστάρη Κλέι Τόμπσον

LeBron James joins Michael Jordan as the ONLY players 40 years or older to record 40+ PTS in a game as the @Lakers win their 10th game over the last 12!



Austin Reaves: 23 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL

Steph Curry: 37 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 3PM