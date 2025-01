ΝΒΑ: Λίλαρντ - Γιάννης «σκούπισαν» τους Χιτ - Ιστορική εμφάνιση από τον Γιόκιτς

Nikola Jokić joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record 35+ PTS, 20+ REB & 15+ AST in a game as the @nuggets have won 8 of their last 9!



Christian Braun: 21 PTS (8-14 FGM)

Michael Porter Jr.: 20 PTS, 8 REB

Jamal Murray: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL