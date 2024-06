Ο Φώτης Ιωαννίδης χάνει την προετοιμασία, όχι όμως και τα προκριματικά

🚨🇬🇷 Two clubs have sent bids to Panathinaikos for Greek striker Fotis Ioannidis: Ipswich Town and Bologna.



Ipswich sent €25m package bid, while Bologna offer is worth €18m plus €2m in add-ons.



No agreement yet as Panathinaikos expect one more PL club to enter the race.