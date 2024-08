Ο Giannis στην κορυφή του NBA2K25, μαζί με τους Γιόκιτς, Ντόντσιτς τα καλύτερα rating

NBA 2K25 has announced it's top 10 overall player ratings, with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic named the top rated player at a 97 overall.



1. Nikola Jokic — 97 overall

2. Luka Doncic — 97 overall

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo — 97 overall

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 96 overall

5.… pic.twitter.com/55zUMWKhkN