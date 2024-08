Ο Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα ξόδεψε περίπου 1 εκατ. ευρώ, δεν θα φανταστείτε που τα έδωσε

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Pep Guardiola has given every single member of Man City's first team support staff a £10,000 bonus.



Every employee who works in the first-team building received the £10,000, including chefs, receptionists, and baristas. 👏👏



🗞️ @hirstclass pic.twitter.com/BES9u5IIBl