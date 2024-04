📝 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘: 58-year-old Romário has been signed by América-RJ to play in the second division of the Campeonato Carioca:



🗣️ Romário: “I'm going to make another dream come true, playing next to my son.



Few athletes, and football players, have the opportunity to play… pic.twitter.com/YBBYesW95X