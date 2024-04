Here’s part of what @TyHaliburton22 said.

He’s from Oshkosh, WI



He played a regular season game here on January 1 and spent more than an hour post-game greeting fans.



Playoff games 1 & 2 here were a different story https://t.co/JnIF8ik6A3 pic.twitter.com/YzavsWTEoN