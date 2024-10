Ο βασιλιάς Κάρολος το έριξε στον χορό - Λικνίζεται ρυθμικά σε παραδοσιακούς ήχους της Σαμόα

Their Majesties The King and Queen got a bare chested Samoan welcome. Chief Samoan dancer Freddie Tuilagi, a former rugby league player, invited His Majesty to join in the Samoan Welcome Dance before his visit to @chogm2024 #KingCharles #QueenCamilla @RoyalFamily #royalcameraman pic.twitter.com/cPENor9QRl