Federer & Nadal reunited in a Louis Vuitton campaign



Roger: "I think being here, doing the photo shoot together is very meaningful for us & very special."



Rafa: "I'm not as used to the snow as Roger is”



Roger: "First time he sees snow” 😂



Rafa: "He lives in the snow." 😂 pic.twitter.com/f4sQi5I1dH