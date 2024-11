Ολοκληρώθηκε η συμφωνία της Μπαρτσελόνα με τη Nike και είναι η μεγαλύτερη όλων των εποχών

🚨🚨🌕| CONFIRMED: Barcelona will receive a €158M signing bonus for their agreement with Nike!



In total, the club will receive €1.7 BILLION from this sponsorship over the next 14 years, equaling to €127M/year — making it a HISTORIC deal. @ffpolo 🔵🔴🔥✅ pic.twitter.com/hcULRwUvyX